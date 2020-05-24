Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra govt says no to resumption of domestic flights in Mumbai

The nodal officer stated it was not clear from the e-mail whether MIAL was worked out the requirement of staff including Ground staff-technical and non-technical, their availability, health conditions/check-up for their fitness level to resume work at airport, daily commute. It was also not clear from which parts of their respective cities, they will commute and whether those parts fall in containment zones which have total movement restrictions.

"You must be aware there can be no to/fro movement from such zones. It is not clear whether Airlines will check if domestic arrivals in the state are not from containment zones, least they get stuck up on arrival," said Vijay.

Centre has communicated that 27,500 passengers are expected to commute daily from May 25, but besides this load there will be a large number of airport and airline staff. "Their commuting will be a big challenge as public transport and private taxis are off and to start normally at such short notice without proper planning will disrupt lockdown restrictions and passengers will be put to severe inconvenience, besides disrupting state machinery’s fight against the epidemic," he noted.

The state government urged the Centre to plan daily operations in detail and furnish information to the state government on these above points making specific requests. "While making requests, please bear in mind that local authorities and resources are very much strained due to existing COVID 19 situation. State Government will provide you all possible assistance for smooth start of these operations in a phased manner," said Vijay in his letter.

The government’s move is important as the progressive cases of coronavirus pandemic on Saturday surged to a record 47,190 of which 28,817 are in Mumbai alone. Of the total 1,577 deaths, 949 are from Mumbai.