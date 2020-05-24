Lockdown 4.0: Why Maharashtra govt is not allowing flights in Mumbai

He further said that getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk doesn't make any sense. "Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn't make sense. Keeping a busy airport up and running with all COVID-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone," Anil Deshmukh said.

As per the May 19 order of the state government extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown to May 31, all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will continue to remain prohibited across the state.

Earlier in its lockdown guidelines order, the Maharashtra Government had not allowed air travel during the lockdown period.

On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a Facebook live session, said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the lockdown was announced.