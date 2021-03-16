Sachin Waze case: MVA govt will not protect anyone, says Ajit Pawar

Amidst the accusations on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of shielding Mumbai cop Sachin Waze, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the MVA government will not protect anyone.

Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, arrested in connection to the explosive-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia', was suspended from service on Monday.

Vaze has been suspended barely eight months after he was returned to the police service after his suspension of almost 16 years. He was suspended and subsequently arrested in 2004, in the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khwaja Younus. He was reinstated in June 2020 after the state government stated that they required all available officers on board amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "this is MVA government. We will not protect anyone. A thorough investigation will be carried out. Even if someone belonged to any political party, we will investigate them as is being done by ATS. We always carry out periodic review meetings."

"Today CM said in the meeting that we will investigate all those involved and this has been accepted by all parties of the MVA," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday stated that Sachin Waze's case will not be over until Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed.

Speaking to media persons, Fadnavis said, "Let me tell you that Sachin Waze's case is not over yet. It won't be until Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed." Fadnavis had earlier accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of protecting Waze.

