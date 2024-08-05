 Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil Deshmukh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil Deshmukh

On Monday, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also alleged that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had tried to save former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest by asking him to level allegations against Deshmukh to topple the Mha Vikas Aghadi government

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh | File Photos

Scuffle between Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Current Home Minister Devendra Fadavis is increasing day by day. Two days after former police officer Sachin Vaze, levied allegations that Deshmukh and his personal assistants demanded money during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Deshmukh on Monday not only denied Vaze’s allegations but claimed that Fadnavis had tried to save then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s arrest by asking him to level allegations Deshmukh in order to topple the MVA government.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Former Minister Anil Deshmukh Demands Public Release Of Chandiwal Commission Report...
article-image

Speaking with the media on Monday in Nagpur, Deshmukh also claimed that Sachin Vaze is levelling charge against him on the behest of Fadnavis. BJP however, has denied the charges. Waze is accused of planting gelatin sticks outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in February 2021. He is also booked for the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dismissed Cop Sachin Vaze Offers Narco Test To Prove ₹100 Cr Bribery Allegations Against...
article-image

Deshmukh also demanded the State government should reveal the retired Justice Chandiwal commission's report to the Public. A Chandiwal Commission was constituted to inquire allegations levelled by Parambir Singh for collecting Rs 100 Crore by then Home minister Deshmukh. Deshmukh said that Waze had made a statement before the Chandiwal commission that Anil Deshmukh and his PA never directed him to collect money. He also said, “My PA and I never demanded money from him.” 

Read Also
Maharashtra: Former Minister Anil Deshmukh Demands Public Release Of Chandiwal Commission Report...
article-image

On the other hand, Fadnavis said the Chandiwal commission was set up during the MVA government and why not the report was made public during the MVA regime? MVA should answer for this first. MVA government had made Parambir Singh as Mumbai Police Commissioner and he levelled allegations against Deshmukh, Fadnavis added. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Host CSR Conclave For Sustainable Development And Community Empowerment

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Host CSR Conclave For Sustainable Development And Community Empowerment

Bombay High Court: Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana A Beneficiary Scheme, Not Discriminatory

Bombay High Court: Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana A Beneficiary Scheme, Not Discriminatory

Gallery FPH: Artist Arvind Chavan's 3D Fish Art Will Catch Your Attention, Leave You Impressed

Gallery FPH: Artist Arvind Chavan's 3D Fish Art Will Catch Your Attention, Leave You Impressed

Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil...

Sachin Vaze's Allegations Are false, Fadnavis Tried To Save Param Bir Singh From Arrest: Anil...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray announces 2 candidates

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray announces 2 candidates