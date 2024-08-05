Maharashtra: Former Minister Anil Deshmukh Demands Public Release Of Chandiwal Commission Report Amid Ongoing Feud With Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh | Photo: PTI

Scuffle between Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Current Home Minister Devendra Fadavis is increasing day by day. New sensational revelations are coming out day by day. On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh demanded the State government should reveal the retired Justice Chandiwal commission's report to the Public.

A Chandiwal Commission was constituted to inquire allegations levelled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh for collecting Rs 100 Cr by then Home minister Deshmukh. Deshmukh said that Waze had made a statement before the Chandiwal commission that Anil Deshmukh and his PA never directed him to collect money. He also said My PA and I never demanded money from him.

On the other hand, Fadnavis said the Chandiwal commission was set up during the MVA government and why not the report was made public during the MVA regime?. MVA should answer for this first. MVA government had made Parambir Singh as Mumbai Police Commissioner and he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. Fadnavis added.

On Saturday, while speaking to the media , Sachin Waze informed that Deshmukh and his PA demanded money from him while the MVA government was in Power. While giving response to the allegations, Deshmukh demanded to reveal the report of Chandiwal commission. He also showed the a Roznama submitted before the commission wherein it has mentioned that Waze made a statement about not giving any money to Deshmukh.

" The government should reveal the report. Truth will come out. Justice Chandiwal had investigated allegations against me levelled by Paramveer Singh and Sachin Waze who is Terrorist and accused in two murder cases, Sachin Waze informed the court My PA and I never demanded money. Now, Fadnavis with the help of Waze is making allegations on me." Said Deshmukh.

DCM Fadanvis said " The High court had given directions to register a crime against Deshmukh. Case was transferred to the CBI on the directions of the high court at that time the MVA government was in Power. If you see the court's references you will know about it but I purposely don't speak on these issues. I don't want to speak on their level. Now the truth has come out and will also come in future.' Fadavis added.

Moreover, Congress State President Nana Patole said " Devendra Fadnavis said he has videos and audio clips. Waze is saying I have given all the information to Fadnavis but Fadanvis is saying i dont have any paper given by Waze. This is drama going on. My question is how a person who is in the jail can speak to media?"

On Saturday, UBT leader Sushma Andhare also asked leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh were not allowed to speak to media, then how can Sachin Waze is allowed to speak?.