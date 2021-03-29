Sachin Vaze Case: FIR registered in connection with number plate found in Mumbai's Mithi river

Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was taken to the bridge over Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Sunday in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren's death.

On Thursday, NIA officials had taken Vaze to Reti Bunder creek in Thane where Mansukh Hiren's body had been found on March 5.

The NIA, which has taken over both the Ambani security scare case as well as the Hiren death probe, has got further custody of Vaze till April 3.

On Wednesday, the NIA had taken the custody from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of suspended police officer Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the Hiren case.

Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the Scorpio with gelatin sticks and a threat letter found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25. Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has also been invoked against Vaze. Hiren had claimed that this Scorpio had been stolen from his possession a week earlier.

However, Vaze told in the court that he has been made a scapegoat. "I have been made a scapegoat and have nothing to do with the case," Vaze told judge P R Sitre during the hearing. "I was investigating officer of the case for one and a half days, and did whatever I could in that capacity. But there was suddenly a change in some plan somewhere. I went to the NIA office on my own and was arrested," the police officer said, adding he had not confessed to anything.