RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Mithun Chakraborty in Mumbai

The meeting comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. After the meeting, Mithun Chakraborty refuted rumours of his return to politics and added that Bhagwat, whom he recently met in Uttar Pradesh, had paid him a friendly visit. Chakraborty also said he has a spiritual connection with the RSS chief.

"I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I had requested him to come to my home when he is in Mumbai," Mithun Chakraborty told India Today.

Mithun Chakraborty, who has a massive fan following, has denied rumours of him re-entering politics.

Interestingly, this not the first time that Mithun Chakraborty and Mohan Bhagwat have met. In October 2019, the veteran actor had met the RSS chief at an event at RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Mithun was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC) before resigning in 2016 over health issues. He also enjoys an iconic status in the state, where he was born and brought up.