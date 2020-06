Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees engaged in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing labour unions on the occasion of the 72th anniversary of MSRTC, Parab, who is also chairman of the undertaking, said it ferried 5,37,593 migrants by running 44,106 buses between May 9-31 during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.