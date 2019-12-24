Rs 10 meal scheme in Maharashtra to cost Rs 6.5 crore

On Tuesday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt estimated that outgo for the Rs 10 meal scheme would be around would come to Rs 6.5 crore.The scheme will initially start at 50 centres delivering 500 plates daily.
The subsidy will be Rs 30 in rural areas of Maharashtra and Rs 40 in urban areas like Mumbai, Pune and other major cities.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)