Rotary’s dream of providing education to all

The effects of economically weak backgrounds on children are wide-reaching and can lead to lifelong struggles, especially when young people don’t receive full and right education. Poverty and education are inextricably linked, because people living in poverty may stop going to school so they can work, which leaves them without literacy and numeracy skills which they need to further their careers.

Their children, in turn, are in a similar situation years later, with little income and few options but to leave school and work. Shiksha Aadhar under the able guidance of Rotary District Governor Sunnil Mehra and Project Director Rtn Mihir Mehta aims at working for the betterment of education specially for the socio-economically weaker sections. Their aim is to provide excellent opportunities using technology, multimedia educational aids, and trained teachers, for the all-round growth of these children. This is specially relevant to the modern-day difficult Covid situation and helps to face challenges with a stress-free mind.

Along with the teachers they are helping to create teaching methodology which will make life happier and healthier through understanding the situation better to lead the life smoothly. Individual Rotary clubs have identified schools where they are working hand in hand with the teachers and management in implementing these programs.

They are providing financial, technical, content, training, and material support to them. Teachers training and workshops are being conducted specially keeping in mind the present situation. Career guidance programs are being conducted online. Satellite schools are being planned where LCD, LED projector will be provided to the schools and communities.

Education which is a fundamental right of every child has become out of bounds for the children from economically weaker sections of society, during the pandemic time there are 66,033 schools under the state school education department run by Zilla parishad and local independent bodies, which schools being shut, the access to the virtual classroom and other facilities has been cut for all its students. 2,71,892 students study in BMC schools most of whom are from underprivileged backgrounds. Out of them, only about 2% students would have a laptop or computer at home, few of them may have access to smartphones which would belong to the male member of the family of three to four going children.

Clubs under Shiksha Aadhar have donated laptops and mobiles to children. This helped the students to overcome the hardship of not being able to attend classes at school due to the covid lockdown. Rotary’s endeavour in Shiksha Aadhar is to give equal opportunities to children from weaker sections to rise and shine in the society with their heads held high and their education not suffering because of the pandemic.