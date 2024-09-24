 Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Announces The Prestigious CSR Conclave & Awards
This landmark event aims to celebrate and recognize outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives while fostering collaboration between Rotary, corporates, and NGOs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Image Of Rotary Club Of Bombay | File Pic

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier is proud to announce the upcoming "Vibrant Rotary CSR Conclave and Awards" scheduled for September 27, 2024, at the National Stock Exchange, BKC, from 5 pm onwards. This landmark event aims to celebrate and recognize outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives while fostering collaboration between Rotary, corporates, and NGOs.

Rotary International, a 119-year-old organization dedicated to humanitarian service across 200 countries, has been at the forefront of global initiatives, including the near-eradication of polio. The organization has attracted significant philanthropic support, including over $1 billion from Bill Gates.

The conclave will feature an address by the Honorable Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry. Additionally, Rotary Foundation Chair Mark Maloney and Trustee Dr. Bharat Pandya will share insights from Rotary's global project experiences.

Event Highlights:

- Exchange of ideas between Rotary Foundation, CSRs, and NGOs through talks, discussions, and one-on-one sessions

- Showcase of MCA-CSR compliant service projects across various focus areas

- Rotary CSR Awards, judged by an eminent jury

- Networking opportunities for valuable connections and project partnerships.

The Rotary Foundation (India) was recently recognized as the BEST CSR IMPLEMENTING PARTNER at the 14th CSR NETWORK AWARDS in Delhi NCR, underlining Rotary's expertise in executing impactful projects.

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has done yeoman service to the community in Mumbai and Palghar for the last 32 years. Its notable contributions for the underprivileged include adopting the Royal City school at Dharavi with 1300 students, hundreds of pediatric heart surgeries, cervical cancer vaccination for 3000 girls, 2 mobile medical units, skilling and vocational training, providing ventilators and dialysis machines amongst others.

