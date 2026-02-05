Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 5 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Until February 11; Bishnoi Gang Links Surface

Mumbai Police produce the five accused before the Esplanade Court in the firing case outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence | FPJ Photos: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Feb 05: In the firing incident outside the residence of noted Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, all five arrested accused were on Wednesday remanded to six days of police custody by the Esplanade Court till February 11.

During the investigation, police uncovered details suggesting links between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as well as suspects connected to the murder case of former MLA Baba Siddique.

Fifth accused arrested from Pune

The fifth accused, Asaram Phasale (42), was arrested from Pune earlier in the day. Police recovered one pistol, three magazines and cartridges, and an air gun from the house of accused Swapnil Sakat.

During the probe, it emerged that the weapons had allegedly been supplied by Phasale. Investigators said Phasale was in contact with absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, who is also a key wanted suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Use of encrypted messaging app

Police told the court that the accused were influenced by activities of local criminal gangs in Pune and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which allegedly motivated them to carry out the attack.

The accused used the Signal messaging app to communicate with each other. In an attempt to destroy evidence, some of them deleted the Signal app after the crime. However, investigators found that they had been in touch with wanted accused Lonkar through the platform.

Weapons yet to be recovered

While seeking police custody, officers said Phasale had supplied three weapons in total, but only one has been recovered so far. The remaining two weapons and the absconding main accused are yet to be traced.

Police also told the court that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched under Lonkar’s instructions, and further investigation is required to establish the source and extent of financial support provided by him.

Social media posts under scrutiny

Investigators have also seized social media posts circulated after the firing incident, in which responsibility for the crime was allegedly claimed by an international gang. Police said detailed interrogation of the accused is required in this regard.

Defence disputes gang links

Meanwhile, defence counsel Ajinkya Mirgal denied the allegations against four of the accused — Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19) — stating that their involvement was limited to the sale of a two-wheeler. He argued that they had no knowledge of how the vehicle would be used and had no connection with the Bishnoi gang.

Also Watch:

Further probe underway

Police said the alleged mastermind, Phasale, studied up to Class 11 and works as a mechanic. The other four accused are residents of the same locality; some are students while others dropped out of school. A forensic examination is underway to determine whether the seized pistol was used in the firing at Shetty’s residence.

Police are also probing whether other Bollywood personalities were on the gang’s target list. However, sources said no other actor or celebrity has filed any complaint so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/