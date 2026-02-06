Mumbai Builder Files Cheating Case Against 3 In Redevelopment Fraud; Alleges Forged Rent Receipts And ₹48 Lakh Loss |

Mumbai: A 54-year-old real estate businessman from Mumbai Central has lodged a complaint at Pydhonie Police Station alleging cheating, forgery and conspiracy in a redevelopment project, accusing three persons of fraudulently claiming tenancy rights using fake rent receipts and causing him a financial loss of ₹48 lakh.

The complainant, Mohammad Rafiq Usman Fudinawala, a resident of Orchid Tower, Bellasis Road, earns his livelihood through his real estate and construction business. He has allegedly named the accused as Yusuf Ibrahim Sopariwala (42) of Agripada, Mariam Mehbub Kudiya (57) of Nagpada, and Hussain Mehbub Kudiya (35) of Nagpada.

According to the complaint, Fudinawala and others formed a partnership firm, S.S. Realtors, in 2009. In 2010, the firm purchased Maniyar Mansion, located at V.V. Chandan Street and Garibdas Street in South Mumbai, for redevelopment. He was appointed the authorised signatory for all official transactions.

The building was vacated in 2010 with MHADA’s approval and remained unoccupied thereafter. Fudinawala stated that no rent was collected and no rent receipts were issued to any tenant after the evacuation. In April 2017, Mariam Kudiya and her son Hussain allegedly surrendered and sold their two commercial bench tenancy rights to him through a notarised surrender affidavit executed before witnesses. He claimed to have paid ₹24 lakh in cash for the deal.

Subsequently, a Deed of Settlement (January 2021) and an Agreement for Area Distribution (November 2022) among partners recorded that Fudinawala would receive 400 sq ft space in the redeveloped building in exchange for those tenancy rights. However, Fudinawala alleged that in July 2024, Yusuf Sopariwala, in connivance with the mother-son duo, fabricated fake rent receipts for the period October to December 2016 to falsely establish them as existing tenants.

Using these allegedly forged receipts, the accused executed Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreements before the Sub-Registrar’s office in Worli and got 650 sq ft carpet area each registered in their names in the new building. He claimed that this enabled them to obtain further approvals from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Fudinawala said the building had already been vacated in 2010, making the rent receipts bogus. He alleged that the forged documents were also submitted to MHADA authorities, misleading the government agency.

The complainant said the act deprived him of his rightful 400 sq ft share, resulting in an estimated financial loss of ₹48 lakh. He accused the trio of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. Based on his complaint, Pydhonie Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

