 Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Following BJP’s return to power in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, party leaders unveiled a 20-year development roadmap focusing on housing ownership, slum redevelopment, eco-friendly growth and stable civic taxes. The plan was outlined after the election of Sujata Patil and Dashrath Bhagat, with senior leader Ganesh Naik presenting the long-term vision for the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai’s modern skyline reflects the city’s long-term development vision as BJP leaders roll out a 20-year civic roadmap | File Photo

Following the BJP’s return to power in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), party leaders on Thursday outlined an ambitious 20-year development roadmap for the city, focusing on infrastructure, housing security, environment-friendly growth and stable civic taxes.

Meeting with Ganesh Naik

After the unopposed election of Sujata Patil as Mayor and Dashrath Bhagat as Deputy Mayor, the newly elected civic representatives met Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who detailed the long-term vision prepared for Navi Mumbai’s future development.

Naik said a comprehensive plan for the next two decades has already been drawn up and that a phased implementation roadmap would be announced shortly. The vision aims to position Navi Mumbai as a clean, green, developed and environmentally sustainable city equipped with modern civic amenities.

Key elements of the proposed roadmap include:

● Regularisation of homes of project-affected families, along with land ownership rights

● Conversion of CIDCO houses and land to freehold, easing long-pending ownership issues

● Redevelopment of slums through government support, ensuring legal land ownership for residents

● A commitment to not increase property tax and water charges, providing financial relief to citizens

● Balanced urban growth with emphasis on infrastructure, environmental protection and public services

Focus on transparent governance

Ganesh Naik expressed confidence that BJP corporators would ensure transparent and citizen-centric governance, stating that development would be carried out within a clear policy framework and with long-term sustainability in mind.

Civic leadership’s priorities

Newly elected Mayor Sujata Patil said the civic body would align its functioning with this roadmap, giving priority to water supply, healthcare, education, transport and environmental conservation, while addressing the needs of women, senior citizens and youth.

Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat echoed the sentiment, stating that the municipal corporation would work strictly within constitutional and legal boundaries while taking all stakeholders along for the city’s progress.

Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy...
article-image

Assurance from senior leader

Senior BJP leader and former MP Dr Sanjeev Naik said the roadmap reflects the promises made to citizens during the elections and assured that balanced and inclusive development would be the guiding principle in the coming years.

