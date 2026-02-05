Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed

Navi Mumbai: Sujata Suraj Patil (L) newly elected Mayor and Dashrath Bhagat (R) newly Elected Deputy Mayor of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation at the NMMC headquarters in CBD Belapur | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, Feb 05: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday witnessed the unopposed election of BJP’s Sujata Suraj Patil as Mayor and Dashrath Sitaram Bhagat as Deputy Mayor, marking a clean sweep of the city’s top civic posts by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Unopposed election at special general body meeting

The results were announced at a special general body meeting held at the civic headquarters, presided over by Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad, who acted as the presiding officer.

The election became unopposed after Saroj Rohidas Patil of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) withdrew her nomination for the Mayor’s post, while Akash Balkrishna Madhvi withdrew his nomination for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

The BJP secured the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts with the support of two corporators from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), one MNS corporator and one independent corporator.

House pays tribute

After assuming office, the House observed a minute’s silence in memory of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar. Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde congratulated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor by presenting bouquets.

Mayor outlines priorities

Speaking after her election, Mayor Sujata Patil (45), an M.Com graduate and a former corporator (2015–2020) who earlier served as Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, said cleanliness, public health, education, environment and traffic planning would be her key priorities.

Addressing concerns over Navi Mumbai’s rising Air Quality Index (AQI), she said she would require at least a month to study the issue in depth. “I need some time to understand what all measures can be taken to reduce the AQI, but I assure that I will definitely come up with solutions,” she said. Patil currently represents Ward No. 23 (A) as a corporator.

Deputy Mayor speaks on development

Deputy Mayor Dashrath Sitaram Bhagat, a senior BJP leader with over two decades of civic experience, described his unopposed election as an opportunity to contribute to the city’s faster development.

“I will work tirelessly and honestly, taking all members along, to deliver development-oriented work expected by Navi Mumbai residents,” he said.

Bhagat, born on August 8, 1968, in Vashigaon, Thane district, was first elected as a corporator in 2000 and has since had an uninterrupted political journey. He has served multiple terms as corporator, been a member of the NMMC Standing Committee, Leader of the Opposition (2005–2007), and a member of the Thane District Planning Committee.

Following ward reorganisation in 2015, three wards represented by women from his family were elected, and during the 2020–2025 period — when civic elections were not held due to COVID-19 and legal reasons — development works were carried out under the guidance of senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

In the January 2026 civic elections held under the new panel system, Bhagat played a key role in securing the highest victory margin in Navi Mumbai from Ward (Panel) No. 18, with four BJP candidates elected.

Dignitaries attend ceremony

Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr Rahul Gethe, senior civic officials, former MP Sanjeev Naik, former MLA Sandeep Naik, and other dignitaries were present and congratulated the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

