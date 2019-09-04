Rohit Pawar slams BJP for NCP chief remark

Mumbai: Addressing a campaign rally at Solhapur, union home minister, Amit Shah took a dig on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, asking what he has done for the state of Maharashtra in all these years. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was in Maharashtra to attend CM Fadnavis’s election campaign rally Mahajandesh Yatra.

On response to the BJP national head’s attack, Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar and also a leader of the party took to social media slamming the BJP to be ‘Double faced’.

“BJP leaders used to come to Baramati for praising Sharad Pawar and often asking for his advice, now ahead of the elections they are questioning his contribution to the state,” he wrote on his facebook post. Rohit informed, for the last fifty years, three generations of the state have witnessed Pawar’s contribution to the state of Maharashtra.