Roads shut, life disrupted in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

Ratnagiri/Sindhudurg: In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, even though the intensity of rains has diminished, flood waters have yet to recede and normal life continues to be disrupted. In Rajapur taluka, Ratnagiri, it is still pouring and now there is a shortage of milk and vegetables. In Sindhudurg, many roads are closed and villages have lost contact with the district headquarters.

On a slightly hopeful note, one lane of the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri Amba Ghat was open to traffic, to enable supply of essential goods. In Chiplun-Khed too, rain took a breather and waters of the Jagbudi, Vashishti, Bawanadi and Gadnadi rivers in Aarvli receded. In this area, essentials are being dispatched through the Karad-Kolhapur Amba Ghat road. The story in Rajapur and Lanja, was however different, with heavy rains throwing life out of gear. Since some of the dams in this region are made of mud, continuous rains have caused them to overflow. The Kake dam in Rajapur is filled to capacity but has developed a crack, causing its water to overflow into nearby villages, posing a threat to residents.

The Mumbai-Goa coastal highway continued to remain closed for the fourth day. However, as waters of the Bansad river receded, traffic resumed on the Mumbai-Goa highway.In Kolhapur district, as the floodgates of the Nileli dam in Padgaon and Kudal were opened, water entered the Amberi bridge. In Kudal, the Karli river continued to be flooded. Due to the overflowing of the Tilari dam, Banda and Doda roads were closed. In Maneri village too, the road was closed after the bridge was flooded. For the last four days, the Amberi bridge that dates back to the British-era has been flooded, causing 27 villages to lose contact with the administration. Water has entered shops in Banda, Kharepatan and Mangaon. In Kelus and Vengurle, 40-50 people are feared stuck for the last five days. No assistance has reached them as yet. In Kudal also, the flood situation is unchanged. So far, 150 people have been rescued in the district.

Pawar demands complete loan waiver

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers in the flood- ravaged Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra taking into account "unprecedented" loss caused to agriculture. He said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state should forthwith announce to waive farms loans of cultivators in these western Maharashtra districts. The former Union agriculture minister said floods have caused large-scale loss to farming and dairy business in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

NCP suspends yatra: The NCP on Thursday announced suspension of its ongoing 'Shivswarajya Yatra' in view of the flood situation in parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Western region of the state.

Rainfall likely to intensify in Konkan, Central Maha: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai on Thursday said that there is a very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days.

The IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coast has weakened into a depression and it now lies over north-east Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas.

WR to run special train for 3 days

Mumbai: Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Thursday announced that special service train will run between Miraj and Karad for next three days, starting from Thursday as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Pandharpur.