Ro-Ro ferry operator assures of improved connectivity post Covid

The much-awaited Mumbai's water transport Ro-Ro ferry started its commercial operations from August 20. Interestingly, the service has been receiving a good response and booking for Friday trips are already full.



On the first day of its commercial operations, around 100 passengers commuted from Mumbai-Mandwa-Mumbai Ro-Ro ferry besides 150 vehicles that are being allowed per trip, about 30% of vehicles were on board. Meanwhile, the operators are asking people to do pre-booking to avoid any last minute rush, however if the ship has space (500 passengers restriction limit), the commuters are also allowed to travel by getting a ticket from the counter, informed Saigal.



The travel time from Mumbai to Mandwa is approximately one hour and during Ganeshotsav, as mainly people from Mumbai travel to Raigad district, the service is believed to provide a major relief as people can travel with their vehicles through waterways.