RLDA invites bids for lease of 3017 Sqm of land at Bhusawal for 45 years for commercial development

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for a vacant plot at Bhusawal in the Jalgaon District of Maharashtra for commercial development. The railway land parcel of 3017 sqm at Bhusawal is located along the Station road on the South Side behind Amar Store. The built-up area of the proposed site is 7950 Sqm and the reserve price for the site is fixed as ₹ 7.50 Crores.

The site is located in the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway and is trapezoidal in shape. The plot has approximately 94.0 mts of frontage along Bus Stand Road and 39 mts of width, and it is well-connected to bus stops and the railway station. On the north side of the proposed site, there is a 15.0-meter-wide Railway Station Road, and the proposed rail museum. Towards the West, the plot is bounded by the Railway Quarter building, and toward the south, by the Commercial Market and Marathi Alliance Church. The East is bounded by Amar Store and other shops.

A Senior officer of RLDA said, “Bhusawal, situated on the banks of the Tapti River occupies a prominent position in Maharashtra. The city located in Jalgaon district, is a major exporter of bananas and also an important commercial centre.” He added, “The proposed site at Bhusawal is a strategically located commercial area closely located to major landmarks in the city. Additionally, the city is well-connected to various parts of the country, including Mumbai and Delhi."

Apart from exporting bananas, Bhusawal also exports millet and peanuts and also has an oil-processing industry. The railway yard at Bhusawal is one of the largest on the Indian subcontinent. The city is also convenient to reach via the Indore airport or Aurangabad airport.

The online Pre-Bid meeting was conducted through video conferencing on 25.04.2022 where state and National Level Developers showed keen interest in this project. The last date of submission of e-bid is 10.06.2022.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:28 PM IST