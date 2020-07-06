Rise in water level of lakes

Mumbai: There was one positive fallout of the incessant rain over the last few days. There has been a marked rise in the levels of the seven lakes that supply water to the city. Levels had dipped considerably because of the delay in arrival of the monsoon. But now, it seems to have rained in the right spots over the weekend.

The Powai lake, located at the eastern suburbs of the city, started to overflow during the early hours of Sunday morning. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore liters and the water stored in this lake is non-potable as it is mainly used for industrial purposes hence. Due to the rains in the catchment area of the lake in the last three days, the lake has started overflowing, said an engineer of the hydraulics department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Powai lake is a small lake and the water stored in it is mainly non-potable. There has been continues rain in the catchment area, due to the tank was filled in full capacity and overflowed on Sunday morning," said the engineer.

There are seven lakes - Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi – provides drinking water to the city.

Since there was not much heavy rain in the catchment areas of the lakes and dams during the month of June, the water stock in all the seven lakes stood at 1.54 lakh litres wherein the total storage capacity of the lakes were 14.47 lakh litres. In the last week of June, the water stock of Mumbai, stood at 9% of the total stock.

The Tulsi and Vihar lakes located within the precincts of North Mumbai, have received heavy 346 mm and 191 mm of rainfall leading to a rise in its water level.

"The water levels have started rising in all the lakes, Mumbai has received good rainfall in the last three days due to which the catchment areas of Tulsi and Vihar lakes in northern Mumbain has recorded a significant rise in levels" the officer said.

"IMD has predicted normal monsoon this year and the water levels are bound to rise as there will be more rains, so as of now there's no need to panic about shortage of water" he added.

As per the reports of BMC, the useful water content of the Vihar and Tulsi lakes have increased by 8 per cent and 17 per cent due to the heavy rainfall in the last three days.

The useful stock of Tulsi lake is 47 per cent, while that of Vihar lake is 30 per cent. The Modak Sagar lake has a stock of 19 per cent, Tansa has a stock of 9.54 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa has a stock of 10.35 per cent and 6.09 per cent of water. The Upper Vaitarna has no stock of useful water left in it.