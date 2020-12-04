Rise in enrolment; 3,821 students get admission under RTE this year

Over 3,821 students have been admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) admission process in private-unaided schools in Mumbai region till now. The enrolment has increased this year as last year, 3,436 students were admitted under the RTE admission process conducted by the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the data of the civic education department, 3,821 students have been admitted in 367 private-unaided schools under RTE to date. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer managing RTE admissions said, "We have received a good response from parents who are enrolling their children to secure seats under the RTE admission process.

Also, this year we gave additional time to parents to complete the online admission process keeping in mind restrictions due to lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic situation."

This year, a total of 14,135 students applied for RTE admissions for 7,069 vacant seats in 367 schools in the Mumbai region. The BMC education department conducted one lottery round followed by a waiting list. Parents were given the option to submit documents both online and offline in order to secure seats and confirm admission for their children.

Palkar said, "We still have vacant seats in some schools. The state government will take a decision on the further process of whether to conduct another lottery round in order to allot seats. We have submitted the number of vacant seats to the state government. The state will then make a decision at the start of the academic year for these students."

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent of seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them.