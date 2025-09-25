Revenue Minister Of State Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood-Hit Fields In Latur, Assures Maximum Aid To Farmers

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Revenue and Home, Yogesh Kadam, on Thursday personally visited flood-affected areas. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Revenue and Home, Yogesh Kadam, on Thursday personally visited flood-affected areas in Renapur and Latur talukas to assess the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

Braving knee-deep mud and travelling by tractor to reach waterlogged farmlands, Kadam walked nearly two kilometers to directly inspect crop losses and interact with distressed farmers. He assured them that the state government stands firmly with the farming community and is committed to providing maximum possible assistance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his inspection in villages such as Morwad, Motegaon, Bhokeramba, Poharegaon, and Arjarkheda in Renapur taluka, senior officials including Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Avinash Korde, Tehsildar Prashant Thorat, and Group Development Officer Sumit Jadhav accompanied him. In Latur taluka, his visits to Sakhara, Manjari, and Murud Akola were joined by SDO Rohini Narhe-Virole, Tehsildar Saudagar Tandle, and Group Development Officer Shyam Godbharle.

The minister observed large-scale destruction of crops such as soybean, sugarcane, and silk, which had remained submerged in floodwaters for days. Many farms were covered in thick silt deposited by the overflowing Manjara river. Listening carefully to the farmers’ grievances, Kadam consoled them, stressing that natural calamities had inflicted severe losses but the government was determined to provide relief.

“The state has decided to firmly stand behind farmers. Immediate panchnamas (damage assessments) of affected lands must be completed. Separate surveys should be conducted for eroded lands, and urgent action should be taken to repair damaged roads, bridges, and internal village routes,” Kadam directed the district administration.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the minister sat under a tree in a field at Arjarkheda village, holding direct discussions with farmers about their concerns. He instructed officials to act promptly on their issues and ensure quick implementation of relief measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/