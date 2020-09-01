Retired banker duped of Rs 1.47 lakh off an inactive credit card

A retired banker, 63, was duped of Rs 1.47 lakh by an unidentified accused who transferred funds from his inactive credit card account to the fraudster's e-wallet. The senior approached the police, who are trying to ascertain how did the fraudster manage to get the details when the credit card continues to be in a sealed condition. The fraudster has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

The 63-year-old retired banker, who holds an account at a private bank, also received a premium credit card from the bank in 2018. Since the complainant did not feel the need to use it, he kept it packed in the envelope delivered and neither activated, nor made any transactions from that card.

On August 16, the former banker received a message from his bank, intimating him of three transactions of Rs 50,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 47,468 from the credit card. He was shocked and immediately checked his credit card, which was safely kept inside his cupboard. "I read the message carefully, which stated that there were OTPs required to authenticate the transactions. But surprisingly, I never shared any. I immediately alerted the bank and asked them to block the card," said the complainant.

After filling out a dispute form, the bank reversed a transaction of Rs 50,000 and billed him for Rs 97,468 for the month of August. When he called up the bank's customer care centre, the agent directed him to make the payment, which can be adjusted later. Following this, the retired banker approached Gamdevi Police and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Police said they are still trying to ascertain how the cheating was made as the card was never activated and the OTPs were never shared. They suspect it to be a cheating case by using a screen sharing platform, but the complainant claims that he did not share any OTP for the viewer application as well. The accused is yet to be identified and arrested.