Residents demand increase in police patrolling to curb menace of anti-social activities outside Thane soceity

Thane: Residents of a plush society in Thane have been complaining about anti-social activities on the road outside their society premises. They also complained about debris and the medical waste being dumped in open spaces surrounding the society.

The residents noted that no action was taken by the local police or the Thane Municipal Corporation against the complaint made in the past few years by them.

Residents claim that the road, day by day, is becoming unsafe for the girls and women from society who come for a walk outside after sunset.

Regular complaints have been made to local Chitalsar police by residents of Valley Tower Annex Co-operative Housing Society members. It's a housing complex of 84 Flats distributed across 3 seven-storey buildings. It is nestled in the Agarwal Estate at Chitalsar-Manpada close to Tikuji Wadi Road. It enjoys an isolated location. It was built between 2002 to 2006. The CHS has only one exit road connecting the Society to Tikuji Wadi Road and shopping, medical, essential service, public transport facilities. A few years ago another 30 storey Tower complex, Sumeet Elegance, was built adjacent to VTA CHS. This complex also uses the same road.

Commodore, Biman Mistry, a War veteran, the chairman of valley tower claimed, "This road is infested with drug and liquor addicts post-sunset. Our ladies, children, senior citizens are subject to antisocial lewd behaviour by these addicts."

Despite regular oral and written complaints to the TMC, Ward Corporators, Police Station, the menace remains unabated," he added saying the police had to just increase the patrolling in the area and start taking action but we are shocked as to why they are neglecting and waiting for any big incident to happen," he added.

Kedar Gore, one of the members of the valley society said, "We have been complaining to the police for years. But why was no action taken? Many youngsters come in their car and do anti-social activities here. Many times they park the car at places outside our society, which gets captured in the CCTV footage. And when we go to question them, they flee away," added Gore.

He said the road further connects to an open plot which is a reserved garden. But due to some problems, it's kept as it is. "Supporting the anti-social activities to go on. The adjoining tower to our society can clearly notice the illegal activity in the garden. In the last year, we have caught two heavy vehicles, one with debris waste. During the pandemic, we caught a truck dumping medical waste. After complaining the TMC authorities came to take action against them. They had also installed a signboard alerting that it's not a dump yard. But the board was removed and if the citizens are not alert it will be turned into a dump yard," added Gore claiming if the TMC repairs the road, it will help the residents to breathe fresh air and increase the movement on the road, which is isolated.

Smita David, secretary of Valley Tower Annex CHS said the police should just start increasing the patrolling post-sunset till 12 am. "If they keep taking action against the anti-social activities. It will automatically stop. We hope the police will help the citizens and do their job to make the city safe for children and women," she added.

She added, "We request the police and TMC to install CCTV cameras to monitor the nuisance on this road and its surroundings."

We contacted Dr Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, he said, "We will definitely take action against the anti-social activities. Also will see that the patrolling increases in the stretch to stop the menace."

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:29 PM IST