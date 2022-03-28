Mumbai: Bar raided, 27 held, 12 women rescued

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai police raided a bar in the early hours of Monday and arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women, an official said.

The raid was carried out after a tip off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar, with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons, he said.

"We arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women. A case was registered with MIDC police station for wrongful confinement and other offences," he added.

Earlier last week, thirty persons were arrested and 25 women were rescued after a raid in a bar in Mumbai's Malad area.

The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the city's Crime Branch. an official said.

"A decoy customer found women dancing in violation of norms after which the raid was carried out. We have rescued 25 women and arrested 30 persons comprising customers, waiters and other staff of the eatery-cum-bar," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:59 PM IST