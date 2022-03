A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Goregaon area after he abducted and killed his girlfriend's seven-month-old brother after she refused to marry him.

As per reports from ABP Majha, the accused said that he and his girlfriend had a quarrel following which she refused to marry him. He then abducted and killed his girlfriend's younger brother in retaliation.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:22 PM IST