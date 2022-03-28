Palghar: Muslim cleric arrested for molesting 10-year-old girl in Vasai

A Muslim cleric was arrested in Vasai area of Palghar district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

An FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused will be presented before the court today.

Further action is being taken.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST