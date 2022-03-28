e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Palghar: Muslim cleric arrested for molesting 10-year-old girl in Vasai

Palghar: Muslim cleric arrested for molesting 10-year-old girl in Vasai

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

A Muslim cleric was arrested in Vasai area of Palghar district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

An FIR has been registered under sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused will be presented before the court today.

Further action is being taken.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 1.66 lakh cubic metres of muck cleared from railway tracks as part of CR's 'Swachhta Rath'... Mumbai: 1.66 lakh cubic metres of muck cleared from railway tracks as part of CR's 'Swachhta Rath'...
Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST