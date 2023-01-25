Republic Day 2023: Mumbai Special Commissioner Deven Bharti to get President's Police medal for distinguished service

ADGP Deven Bharti |

Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police Deven Bharti has been shortlisted as one of the officers who will recieve the President's Police medal for his distinguished service.

The state government created a new post to accommodate the 54-year-old to streamline the functioning of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and assist the Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Every year about 125 Medals are awarded on the occasion of Independence and Republic Day in recognition of a special distinguished record in Police service or in the Central Police/ Security Organization.

All police personnel in the country with at least 21 years of service are eligible for this award.

Who is Deven Bharti?

Deven Bharti is a 1994 batch IPS officer who held the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP) before becoming Mumbai SP.

Delhi School of Economics graduate, Deven Bharati hails from Darbhanga, Bihar and completed his schooling from Jharkhand.

He has held several important and sensitive posts in Mumbai Police with first posting in Mumbai as DCP of then zone 7 consisting of western subrubs Bandra -Andheri, DCP crime branch, additional commissioner of police, crime branch and subsequently joint commissioner (Law and order) during the Shiv Sena BJP regime of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He also held the important post of special IGP Law and Order and later promoted to ADGP to head the elite Anti Terror Sqaud (ATS).