Repair of roads under MMRDA should be funded by it: Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde

Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to carry out the maintenance of roads and flyovers that come under different agencies, such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), in the city. However, concerned agencies will be responsible for the provision of funds.

The decision on the same was taken in a video conference held between TMC officials and senior engineers and officials from various agencies on Saturday. "Thane city consists of the road connectivities constructed by different agencies like MMRDA, MSRDC, Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highway Authority. However, due to lack of maintenance of the roads and flyovers that come under these concerned authorities, its responsibility falls on TMC," said a senior official from TMC. "Therefore, Thane's Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the cabinet minister of Urban Development and Public Works, Maharashtra, gave directions to the representatives of the concerned authorities to provide the fund for the maintenance of such roads to TMC," added the TMC official.

According to the TMC official, the flyovers at Teen Hath Naka, Cadbury Junction, Ghodbunder, Kapurbawdi and Mumbra Bypass in Thane are the major road connectivities constructed by various agencies, which are spotted with a number of potholes, especially during the monsoon.

"The agencies have been instructed to follow directions from the next year by providing the fund for the road maintenance work by the month of April every year. The corporation has been directed to begin the road maintenance work by month of January and complete it before the monsoon season. Meanwhile, Shinde also directed concerned agencies to complete the pending repair work of this year as soon as possible," informed civic officials.