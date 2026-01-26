Mumbai: Security Scare At Airport As Unauthorized Black Toy-Like Drone Discovered Stuck In Tree Near Terminal-1 | File Pic

Mumbai: A black, toy-like drone was discovered stuck in a tree near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday, triggering a security scare amid heightened vigilance for Republic Day and frequent VVIP movements.

The device was found when Vishal Raje, from the electrical team, was trimming a Ficus tree using a boom lift at the airport’s auto-rickshaw pickup point, Terminal-1, Vile Parle East. The drone fell from the branches during the work. Raje immediately alerted the Landside Manager of Terminal-1, who instructed him to hand over the object to the police.

Subsequently, Airport Police Constable Vinod Shirsath and Anti-Terrorism Squad Sub-Inspector Khair rushed to the spot after receiving information at 12:05 PM. Following an unsuccessful search for the operator, Raje accompanied the police to the Airport police station to file a formal complaint with the recovered drone.

The Airport police registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience to orders lawfully promulgated by a public servant. Authorities are now working to identify and trace the individual responsible. “Despite a clear prohibition on drones and similar devices in the city, an unknown person flew this device in a sensitive airport zone,” stated an officer.

