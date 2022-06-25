'Remember when you land at Mumbai airport...': Aaditya Thackeray's warning to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Undeterred by the Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, Shiv Sena has stepped up its preparations for the BMC poll by organising region-wise meetings of Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

Yuva Sena chief and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is expected to lead the party in the BMC election, attacked the rebel legislators with a terse warning, ‘’Remember when you land at Mumbai Airport, you should keep in mind that the roads leading to the Vidhan Bhavan pass through Worli, Bandra, Parel and Byculla (the Shiv Sena strongholds). Let the Centre deploys Army or CRPF.’’ He declared among thunderous applause and slogan shouting that there will be no place for rebels in Shiv Sena.

‘’Those who want to leave Shiv Sena go, enter in the electoral fray, we are ready to join them on. The fighters from the Shiv Sena’s women wing won’t allow rebels to campaign. Our people revolted but they are now in Gawhatty like prisoners,’’ said Aaditya.

Aaditya addressed a well-attended meeting with a tagline ‘’Saheb (Uddhav Thackeray), we are with you today, tomorrow and forever", saying that, ‘’One thing is surprising and also annoying as how people can change in politics. But the question is, what we have not given to them.’’

"Our own people ditched them which brought tears to the eyes of many. There can be no other like the Chief Minister. This is the first time in the world that the ruling party members have joined the opposition camp. Generally, the members of opposition migrate to the ruling side,’’ noted Aaditya.

"We have crushed the previous rebellion, those people are no longer visible. We want to get rid of these people forever. Whenever I go to Ayodhya, it is good for the party. That's probably what happened. Now the youth will get a chance,’’ he said.

‘’After seeing this enthusiasm of the workers, I remember the same day when I announced my candidature. Even though my voice is still coming in the hall, your voice has reached Guwahati. Party legislator Bhaskar Jadhav said that all eyes are on Mumbai and Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Bhaskarrao, you are right that BJP has its eye on Mumbai.,’’ he said.