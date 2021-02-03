Relief for Republic TV journalist in chapter proceedings

In a relief to Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari whom the ACP of the Bandra Division had ordered to pay Rs 10 lakhs bond and furnish surety from a journalist with another channel in connection with the ruckus created outside actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow during its demolition by the civic body in September last year, a sessions court on Wednesday set aside the order.

On 13 January, Bhandari had filed a revision application challenging the order in the judicial security proceedings by the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bandra division.

The order was in Chapter case that was initiated against him by Khar Police wherein security was sought for ensuring good behaviour. Bhandari had been issued a show cause notice under provisions of Section 110 of the CrPC pertaining to habitual offenders committing breach of peace and a person who is dangerous that his being at large without security is hazardous to community.

Bhandari’s reply to the notice had been rejected and he had been asked to pay a bond of Rs 10 lakh and furnish a surety from a reporter with another channel.

His advocate Niranjan Mundargi had argued whether Bhandari can be termed a habitual offender and whether he is so reckless that unless chapter proceedings are initiated and bond secured, he could not be controlled.

Further, it was argued whether the amount of Rs 10 lakhs was reasonable and whether surety can be qualified as a reporter from another channel.

In an order on 30 December 2020, the special executive magistrate had asked Bhandari to furnish the bond and surety within seven days.

In October, a sessions court had granted Bhandari anticipatory bail in the case pertaining to creating a ruckus along with a mob outside Kangana’s bungalow during its demolition. The police had then moved the court for cancellation of the relief complaining that he had breached the conditions of the bail by not attending the police station.