Reinstate Ambadas Danve As He Is Ready To Apologise, Says Shiv Sena Uddhav Faction

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) on Wednesday (July 3) requested revocation of suspension of Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). Danve has been suspended from the House for 5-days for using abusive language against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

legislator Prasad Lad. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators from the upper house of the Maharashtra legislature approached Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and urged her to revoke the suspension. They said that Danve was ready to apologise.

Anil Parab, who is the legislative party chief, requested Gorhe to allow Danve to make a statement during the Question Hour.

"Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve has shown his willingness to tender an apology for his alleged misbehaviour and the use of inappropriate language on the floor. Our party leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has also apologised for Danve's actions. Nevertheless, a unilateral decision was made in the house, resulting in Danve's suspension," Parab said.

"To show solidarity to our leader of opposition, the party legislators have decided not to take part in the proceedings of the House. We will remain quiet in the House to express our objection to the one-sided proceedings," he added.

Action was taken on Danve on Tuesday (July 2), a day after he used abusive language against Prasad Lad. The latter had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remark in Parliament of India.

No concrete assurance

On Wednesday, Gorhe did not appear to offer a concrete assurance about Danve's reinstatement.

"Once the Question hour concludes, we can convene a meeting of the party leaders to discuss the issue," she said.

Maharashtra legislature is in the middle of its Monsoon Session. War of words erupted after the Danve incident with members of the ruling side supporting his suspension while Shiv Sena (UBT) condemning it.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident 'unprecedented'. He defended decision to suspend Danve as being necessary and warranted. While Uddhav Thackeray called the action conspiritorial. However, he said he was ready to apologise on behalf of Danve as a party chief.

