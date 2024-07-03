Maharashtra Legislative Council Suspends LoP Ambadas Danve For 5 Days Over Alleged Abusive Behavior

LOP Ambadas Danve |

Mumbai: Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has been suspended for five days following an incident of alleged abusive behavior in the House. This development has intensified the already heated political climate, with both the ruling party and the opposition becoming increasingly aggressive.

The suspension, announced by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, came in the wake of a contentious altercation that occurred in the Legislative Council yesterday. Following the announcement, the atmosphere in the House grew tense as opposition members were allowed to voice their concerns. However, when Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent figure in the ruling party, objected, further proceedings continued without granting the opposition additional opportunities to speak.

The incident was sparked by a statement made by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, which caused a significant uproar in the Legislative Council. During the heated exchanges, Ambadas Danve reportedly abused BJP MLA Prasad Lad, who had touched him. In response, Prasad Lad staged a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, demanding an apology and the resignation of Danve from his position as Leader of the Opposition. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil also called for Danve’s suspension, stating, "Ambadas Danve used foul language towards Prasad Lad. His unruly behavior warrants a five-day suspension."

Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe defended the suspension, noting that Danve was absent from the meeting of group leaders and failed to apologize for his actions. "This incident occurred in our presence yesterday. It is serious when such language is used in front of women. It will make it difficult for women to work in the future. Therefore, this is a just and appropriate action," Gorhe stated.

Anil Parab, criticizing the suspension, argued that it was enforced through the majority's strength. "The Speaker has suspended our member with the force of majority. We are boycotting the proceedings of the House. Decisions are being made based on majority strength, but we have the right to speak on the decision," Parab remarked.

Devendra Fadnavis expressed that such an incident is unprecedented in the House, suggesting that the decision to suspend Danve was necessary and warranted. Following the suspension proposal by Neelam Gorhe, a voice vote led to Danve's suspension. This action prompted members of the opposition to raise strong slogans against the decision, signaling their dissent.

Reacting to the suspension, Uddhav Thackeray, a key opposition leader, condemned the action as conspiratorial. "The action taken against Ambadas Danve is a conspiratorial action," Thackeray asserted. He further offered an apology, saying, "I am ready to apologize as the party chief for Ambadas Danve's statement if the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra have been insulted. But who will apologize for the statement made by Sudhir Mungantiwar a few days ago?"

The suspension of Ambadas Danve has thus deepened the rift between the ruling and opposition parties, setting the stage for further political confrontations in the Legislative Council.