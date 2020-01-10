Redevelopment project in Bandra for municipal sweepers

Mumbai: In a bid to improve the living conditions of municipal sweepers from the solid waste management department, the BMC has decided to redevelop their staff quarters in Bandra. Under the redevelopment plan, the BMC will be constructing690 houses, with the project cost pegged at Rs 69 crore.

The corporation has already floated tenders for the project and received positive responses from four bidders, civic officials said. A proposal will be tabled in the coming Architecture committee meeting on January 20.The project to provide new 300 sq ft homes for the sanitation workers,living in quarters at New Hasnabad Lane in Bandra, will be carried out in three phases.

The redevelopment will be carried out under the Ashray Scheme of the BMC. The first phase entails construction of 120 homes in a 15 storey building having two wings. The ground and first floor will be a designated parking area. In the second phase, the another 270 houses will be constructed, followed by 300houses in the third phase.

A proposal for the same will be tabled in the civic body’s architecture committee meeting, slated to be held on January 20. After securing a nod from the architecture committee, the proposal will be tabled in the Standing Committee for its approval.The project is expected to be completed with five years, once all necessary clearances are obtained.