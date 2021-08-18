Redevelopment of BDD Chawls: Now eligible beneficiaries will have to pay only Rs 1,000 each as stamp duty

Advertisement

In yet another relief for BDD chawls residents, eligible beneficiaries under the redevelopment of BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) Chawls will have to pay a stamp duty of Rs 1,000 each for an agreement with MHADA. Maharashtra Cabinet is likely to give its nod at today's meeting.

The Maharashtra government has kick-started the much-awaited redevelopment of BDD chawls in central Mumbai's prime localities like Worli, Lower Parel and Naigaum.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on August 1 laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of BDD Chawls.

To be built by Tatas, L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji for different projects, the well-planned new complexes of 40-storied and 22-floor tall towers with floors for parking, wide roads, at least 4 four schools, welfare centres, mini-hospitals, gardens, playgrounds, markets and shopping plazas.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the BDD chawls started coming up in Mumbai in the 1930s and slowly they got converted into a housing facility for the working class. Many of these chawls, now in dilapidated condition, are located on prime plots in Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:18 PM IST