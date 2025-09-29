 Red Alert In Palghar: Torrential Rain Disrupts Daily Life, Dams At Full Capacity
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRed Alert In Palghar: Torrential Rain Disrupts Daily Life, Dams At Full Capacity

Red Alert In Palghar: Torrential Rain Disrupts Daily Life, Dams At Full Capacity

With the red alert continuing on September 29, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions including government, private, and ashram schools have been declared closed. Teachers and government staff have been instructed to remain at their respective workplaces.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:53 AM IST
article-image
Red Alert In Palghar: Torrential Rain Disrupts Daily Life, Dams At Full Capacity | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: Torrential rainfall has lashed Palghar district for the past 24 hours, disrupting daily life and prompting authorities to issue a red alert. Beginning around 9:30 pm on September 27, the downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, caused flooding, tree falls, lightning strikes, and damage to homes across the district.

Schools and Offices Closed

With the red alert continuing on September 29, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions including government, private, and ashram schools have been declared closed. Teachers and government staff have been instructed to remain at their respective workplaces.

Impact on Infrastructure and Roads

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR Registered
FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC Crisis
FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC Crisis
'I Personally Want...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates His Tournament Earnings To Indian Army After India's Win At Asia Cup 2025; Video 
'I Personally Want...': Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates His Tournament Earnings To Indian Army After India's Win At Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Several houses sustained partial damage, while uprooted trees and waterlogging disrupted traffic in multiple areas:

Manor–Palghar road: Floodwaters forced complete closure, leaving vehicles stranded.

Mauje Walve region: Roads from Katkar Pada to Kadupada, Kardal Pada, and Palat Pada submerged.

Vikramgad: Deharje-Shil and Shelpada–Malwada roads closed due to water over bridges.

Wada: Multiple roads, including Wada-Kalambe bridge, closed; police deployed for traffic management.

Vangaon: Chinchani–Vangaon road blocked by fallen tamarind tree; clearing underway.

Lightning and Tree Damage

Lightning strikes injured five residents in Kharshet village, Masvan Saje area, who were treated and discharged. In Jawhar taluka, one person was injured and a house damaged. Strong winds toppled electricity poles in Shiroshi, while falling trees caused partial damage to homes in Vikramgad, Talasari, and Dahanu talukas.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Plans To Begin Evaluating City's Green Space, Tree Census Will Be Conducted Once In...
article-image

Dam Levels and Water Discharge
All major dams are at full capacity, prompting significant water release:

Modak Sagar: 55,156 cusecs

Tansa: 41,999.88 cusecs

Surya: 10,629 cusecs

Middle Vaitarna: 22,425 cusecs

Authorities’ Advisory
District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad urged residents to stay calm, indoors, avoid low-lying areas, and follow official advisories. Emergency teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are on standby for rescue and relief.

Residents requiring assistance can contact the District Disaster Control Room at 02525-297474, +91-8237978873, or toll-free 1077.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Two Separate Road Accidents Hit South Mumbai Over Weekend, Minor Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR...

Mumbai News: Man Alleges Brother’s Family Denied Him Entry Into His Own Flat In Dadar, FIR...

FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC...

FPJ Interview: 'New OC Policy More Of An Election Gimmick' Says Housing Expert On Mumbai’s OC...

Thane Crime News: School Principal Arrested For Sexual Assault Of 7-Year-Old Student In Kalyan

Thane Crime News: School Principal Arrested For Sexual Assault Of 7-Year-Old Student In Kalyan

Palghar Crime News: Mother Allegedly Kills 7-Year-Old Son After He Asked For Chicken In Dhansar...

Palghar Crime News: Mother Allegedly Kills 7-Year-Old Son After He Asked For Chicken In Dhansar...