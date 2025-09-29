Red Alert In Palghar: Torrential Rain Disrupts Daily Life, Dams At Full Capacity | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: Torrential rainfall has lashed Palghar district for the past 24 hours, disrupting daily life and prompting authorities to issue a red alert. Beginning around 9:30 pm on September 27, the downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, caused flooding, tree falls, lightning strikes, and damage to homes across the district.

Schools and Offices Closed

With the red alert continuing on September 29, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions including government, private, and ashram schools have been declared closed. Teachers and government staff have been instructed to remain at their respective workplaces.

Impact on Infrastructure and Roads

Several houses sustained partial damage, while uprooted trees and waterlogging disrupted traffic in multiple areas:

Manor–Palghar road: Floodwaters forced complete closure, leaving vehicles stranded.

Mauje Walve region: Roads from Katkar Pada to Kadupada, Kardal Pada, and Palat Pada submerged.

Vikramgad: Deharje-Shil and Shelpada–Malwada roads closed due to water over bridges.

Wada: Multiple roads, including Wada-Kalambe bridge, closed; police deployed for traffic management.

Vangaon: Chinchani–Vangaon road blocked by fallen tamarind tree; clearing underway.

Lightning and Tree Damage

Lightning strikes injured five residents in Kharshet village, Masvan Saje area, who were treated and discharged. In Jawhar taluka, one person was injured and a house damaged. Strong winds toppled electricity poles in Shiroshi, while falling trees caused partial damage to homes in Vikramgad, Talasari, and Dahanu talukas.

Dam Levels and Water Discharge

All major dams are at full capacity, prompting significant water release:

Modak Sagar: 55,156 cusecs

Tansa: 41,999.88 cusecs

Surya: 10,629 cusecs

Middle Vaitarna: 22,425 cusecs

Authorities’ Advisory

District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad urged residents to stay calm, indoors, avoid low-lying areas, and follow official advisories. Emergency teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are on standby for rescue and relief.

Residents requiring assistance can contact the District Disaster Control Room at 02525-297474, +91-8237978873, or toll-free 1077.