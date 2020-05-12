Recovered CoVID-19 warriors welcomed home with an applause

With the state police force being one of the worst hit amidst the CoVID-19 pandemic, those who have survived it are being welcomed with a round of applause by their fellow policemen and neighbours, if not with open arms. Of the 786 policemen that were infected with the virus as of Sunday, 76 have recovered.

Recently, the Twitter and Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police had uploaded a heartwarming video of their officers returning to their homes after beating CoVID-19. They captioned the video, "Do you know what gives us the courage to weather the mightiest of storms? It's you. Your endless love. And your invaluable support. Thank you, Mumbai!”

Following suit, every time a cop is discharged from the hospital after successfully beating the virus, he is welcomed and escorted with applause by the police force, which is then continued at the cop's residence.

According to the figures released by the Maharashtra Police on Sunday, over 13 officers and 63 other rank policemen have recovered from CoVID-19, while 703 were still detected with the virus and seven succumbed to the disease. Recently, one policeman each from Khar, Vakola and Jogeshwari police station recovered and the video of their applause went viral on social media.

Not only are the policemen welcomed with claps after being discharged from the hospital, the citizens also shower love and respect to them by clapping every evening as the policemen conduct a route march on foot. Lately, Mumbai Police has been winning hearts of the netizens with heartfelt posts, right from videos of a policeman leaving for a hospital after being tested positive for CoVID-19 to route marches.

Recently, a policeman, who was leaving for the hospital after contracting coronavirus, was seen telling his colleagues in a video, "Don't worry my friend, I'll be back soon." Not only did this video win hearts on social media, but was also used as a message by Mumbai Police to summarise what they have been telling the citizens all along, to not panic and believe the frontline warriors who have been fighting day and night to contain the spread of the pandemic.