'Record temperature of every customer at the gate': Mumbai gym owner suggests ground rules for reopening

Following the Maharashtra Government's decision to reopen gyms from June 28, Abhishek Patil, a gym owner in Mumbai, has suggested basic ground rules that are to be followed by every person.

"I have heard that gyms have been allowed to reopen but local authorities have not said anything about it so far," Patil told ANI.

"We'll record temperature of every customer at the gate & make available sanitisers inside the gym which will be sanitised at every 3 hours. Customers will be allowed to practice in batches at the gym, that too only for 1.5 hours on 3 days a week."