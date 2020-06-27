'Record temperature of every customer at the gate': Mumbai gym owner suggests ground rules for reopening

Following the Maharashtra Government's decision to reopen gyms from June 28, Abhishek Patil, a gym owner in Mumbai, has suggested basic ground rules that are to be followed by every person.
"I have heard that gyms have been allowed to reopen but local authorities have not said anything about it so far," Patil told ANI.
"We'll record temperature of every customer at the gate & make available sanitisers inside the gym which will be sanitised at every 3 hours. Customers will be allowed to practice in batches at the gym, that too only for 1.5 hours on 3 days a week."
Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said that Government will soon issue a list of the guidelines to be followed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Shaikh further said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government has not yet taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with over 1.48 lakh recorded cases, and 6,931 reported deaths.
To expedite testing, Maharashtra is procuring ICMR-approved 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits from SD Biosensor, South Korea - which can provide results in just 30 minutes - for people living in all the corona hotspots in Mumbai and Pune.
With this, the number of daily tests in Mumbai is expected to go up by nearly 35 per cent to 6,000, though Delhi conducts more than 15,000 tests per day.
