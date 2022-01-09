Recce by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists of RSS office: Such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra, police are competent, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Saturday, while speaking about an alleged recce by Jaish-e-Mohammed at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, said that such an attack cannot happen in Maharashtra as the state police are competent.

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that a recce of vital installations in Nagpur is a serious issue. He hoped that the Maharashtra police and the Central agencies will take the necessary steps to thwart any incident.

The Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said a case was registered on Thursday against unidentified members of the terrorist organisation. “The RSS is headquartered in Nagpur where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and important office bearers of the Sangh reside. There is also Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh. It is understood that JeM did a recce of important places including these two places,” he said, adding that an offence has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:49 AM IST