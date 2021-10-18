'Ready to vaccinate kids, awaiting guidelines': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said that the city is ready to vaccinate children and is waiting for guidelines. The mayor also hailed the city’s vaccination numbers and said people were following COVID-19 protocol religiously.

Notably, Mumbai yesterday reported zero covid-19 deaths for the first time since pandemic outbreak.

According to a report the mayor said, “We have gone into unlock mode. People are wearing masks. Coronavirus hasn’t gone away but it has reduced. In the next-generation genome sequencing, 343 samples were tested and 54 per cent are positive for Delta variant.

The city, which has been the worst-hit during both the waves, logged 367 new cases, the daily data of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai showed. The maximum city had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

After reporting zero deaths, BMC’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hailed the development, saying, “This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As MC, MCGM, Mumbai, I salute Team MCGM for their spectacular performance. I also profusely Thank Team Media for its unflinching support and trust in Team MCGM. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe."

He also informed that 97% of the eligible population in the city have received single dose of the vaccines, while 55% are fully jabbed now.

While, Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to share the ‘good news’ and urged people to follow safety protocols and get themselves vaccinated. “The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, the first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we’re here to serve you!” Aaditya tweeted.

However, the city recorded 367 new cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative case tally to 7,50,808, revealed data from the BMC’s public health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 16,180 on Sunday, while recoveries jumped to 7,27,084, with 518 people being discharged in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday.

The recovery rate of Mumbai now stands at 97 per cent, whereas the positivity rate has dipped to 1.27 per cent. There are 5,030 active cases in the city, as per civic data. A total of 28,697 tests were conducted on Sunday.

