Read: Railways' Mega and Jumbo block details on Central, Western, Harbour and Trans-harbour lines

Mumbai local trains exercise blocks on Sundays for the maintenance of railway tracks. The Central Railways announced details of the Mega Block for Central Line, Harbour Line and Trans–Harbour Line for today, December 15.

Central Line: Kalyan-Diva fast line (10.54 a.m to 3.56 p.m)

Up fast trains leaving Kalyan from 10.54 a.m to 3.56 p.m will be diverted to slow Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane. The trains will stop on all stations and will re-diverted to Up fast line between Thane and CSMT Mumbai halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla. The trains will be running 15 minutes late.

Dn fast trains leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations apart from their usual halts. Trains will be running 15 minutes late.

Harbour Line: PANVEL- VASHI UP and Dn HARBOUR LINES (11.30 a.m to 4.00 p.m)

Up trains leaving Panvel for CSMT from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and Dn trains leaving CSMT for Panvel/Belapur from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm won’t run today.

Only special trains on CSMT-Vashi will be working today.

Trans-Harbour Line: Thane - Panvel UP and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (10.12 a.m to 3.53 p.m)

Up Trans-Harbour trains leaving Panvel for Thane from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm and Dn trains leaving Panvel for Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Trans-harbour trains between Thane-Vashi/Nerul station only will be running during the blockage.

Western Line: Churchgate - Mumbai Central (10.35 a.m to 3.35 p.m)

The western railway lines will exercise a five-hour Jumbo block for the maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Up and Dn fast line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 10:35 a.m to 3:35 p.m will be exempted for today, December 15.

All fast trains will be running on the slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central during the block-period. Due to which, some Up and Dn suburban trains will be cancelled.