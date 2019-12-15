Watch India’s Greatest War Victories on EPIC Channel this Vijay Diwas

The history of independent India is stitched together with heroic tales of wars that shaped its borders and identity. 16th December 1971 is one such day when the fabric of the Indian subcontinent was decisively altered as India handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan and helped East Pakistan become the independent nation of Bangladesh.
Celebrated since as Vijay Diwas to commemorate the bravery and courage of the Indian Armed Forces, the day is special in the annals of Indian history.
To celebrate the day, EPIC channel has planned an exclusive line-up of programming from 7am to 11:30pm that show-cases the best of the Indian Army and its many famous victories.
Headlining this days curation is a documentary by 1971 war veteran, Major General GD Bakshi - Fall of Dhaka, that takes viewers to a war that was fought on both the eastern and western fronts and puts the spotlight on the tactics and heroes who won the war.
Also in the line-up are the memorable victories of 1965 Indo-Pak, Air Battle of Srinagar, and Uri - The Forgotten Battle where Major General GD Bakshi recounts the events and fortitude of the defensemen who fought till the end for the tricolour.
Watch these and some of the best episodes of EPIC Channel’s marquee series - Regiment Diaries, on this Vijay Diwas (December 16).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)