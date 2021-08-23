RDSO to conduct Oscillation trial of Navi Mumbai Metro from August 28

Commuting in Navi Mumbai Metro will soon be a reality as the Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO) will conduct the Oscillation Trials for Metro Line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar from August 28. The oscillation trial will be conducted between Pendhar to Central Park, a distance of around 5.14 km. The Oscillation trial is an important step towards the commissioning of the metro for passengers.

The RDSO is a Research and Development organisation under the Ministry of Railways of Government of India, which functions as a technical adviser and consultant for the Railway Board.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO says, “The oscillation trial is an important stage before commissioning of metro service for citizens. The passenger service will be soon begun on metro line no.1 in two phases after the oscillation trial. This will turn the dream of Navi Mumbai residents of travelling through metro into reality.”

“The RDSO is a body under Ministry of Railways, which enforces standardisation and coordination amongst various railway systems. It is authorised for carrying out oscillation trials for Metros. RDSO will carry out Oscillation Trial and Emergency Breaking Distance (EBD) trial from August 28, 2021,” said an official from CIDCO. He added that the trials will be for the section between Pendhar station to Central Park station which is around 5.14 Km. “This is one important step towards commercial operations of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and soon after obtaining all statutory clearances CIDCO proposes to commence the passenger services for NMM phase 1/ Line 1 very soon,” he added.

CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai more efficient and interconnect different nodes. Trial run of line 1 admeasuring 11.1 km with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully.

Recently, CIDCO appointed Maha Metro for the fast implementation of remaining works on Line Number one. The work of the main viaduct, depot approach viaduct, depot cum workshop has been completed. The remaining works like station, lifts, escalator, furniture, and systems works are in progress.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: CIDCO conducts trial run of Metro line 1 between Central Park and Pendhar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:04 PM IST