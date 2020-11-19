R&D in finance and industries: Mumbai University receives ₹5 cr to set up new research centre

In order to set up a research centre in the field of finance in the Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy of the University of Mumbai (MU), a former student of the varsity and former president of Unit Trust of India (UTI), S. A. Dave has donated Rs 5 crore, announced MU on Wednesday. MU stated under this centre, research will be done on various topics related to financial matters.

MU said certificate and diploma courses in data science, quantitative finance and business analytics will be introduced in this newly established research centre in the department by teaching and researching in matters related to financial and industrial sectors.

S. A. Dave said, "The newly established centre will be developed as one of the leading centres of teaching and research in the financial sector."

The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy, earlier known as the Department of Economics, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The department of economics came to prominence in 2017 under the name "Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy".

The government of Maharashtra has sanctioned a grant of Rs. 25 crore to this department. A senior official of MU said, "Work is underway through the department to conduct research and public policy on various topics and a number of initiatives have been initiated through UNICEF."