Raza Academy Urges Dubai To Illuminate Burj Khalifa For Prophet Muhammad’s 1500th Birth Anniversary |

The Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based religious organisation, has requested Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the emirate of Dubai, to illuminate the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, for the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Appeal to Dubai’s Ruler

In a letter to the emir, Muhammad Saeed Noori, president of the Raza Academy, said that this is a historic year for the entire Muslim community. The 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, 1447 Hijri, corresponding to September 4, 2025, will be 1500 years since the birth of the prophet.

As this day holds immense significance for Muslims and indeed for all humanity, it would be most fitting that Dubai, renowned across the globe for its unique identity and global vision, take a leading role in commemorating this extraordinary occasion in a manner that inspires the world and reflects the honour and beauty of Islam, said Noori.

Adding a Spiritual Dimension

The Raza Academy said that the Burj Khalifa be illuminated with the Kalima Tayyiba, the Green Dome of Madinah, and the name of the prophet Furthermore, the recitation of the Qasida al-Burda or the verses of Hassan ibn Thabit could be played in the background, adding a spiritual and uplifting atmosphere to this tribute, the group said.

Message of Peace and Compassion

The Raza Academy said that such a commemoration would not only inspire Muslims around the world but also present to all humanity the true message of Islam: peace, mercy, and compassion.