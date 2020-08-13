Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Raut unfazed by SSR cousin’s legal notice

Under attack from the BJP over the investigations into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticised the opposition for politicising the issue. He also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable.

To a question on legal notice served to him by the Bihar MLA and close relative of Sushant Singh Rajput threatening action over a piece written by him in the party mouthpiece about the late actor's strained relations with his father, Raut said he has yet to receive it. ‘’I get 50-60 such notices. I will tender an apology to the SSR family if I am convinced that I have committed a mistake,’’ he added.

Raut, after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar told reporters that this is not a time to play politics. ‘’Do not compare Maharashtra with Rajasthan. Any attempt to destabilise the government will be foiled in Maharashtra. The MVA government is stable. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar are busy in solving a number of issues faced by the people of the state,’’ he noted.

Raut alleged that some forces (without naming BJP) are involved in maligning the MVA government but they will be exposed soon.

On the investigation into the SSR death case, Shiv Sena MP said the Mumbai Police are quite capable of completing it. Raut’s comment comes a day after the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.