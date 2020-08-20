SC orders CBI probe in Sushant's death case: Sanjay Raut sees conspiracy behind doubts raised on Mumbai Police

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his reaction on SC allowing CBI probe into SSR death case alleged that raising question mark over Mumbai Police’s integrity was a conspiracy. He further said if the politicians from Maharashtra were maligning Mumbai Police it was quite demoralising. Raut noted that Maharashtra has always been at the forefront for truth and justice.

Raut gave the statement minutes after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the apex court’s order to uphold the transfer of Patna Police’s FIR in SSR’s death case to the CBI. “Doubting the integrity of Mumbai Police was a conspiracy,” Raut said, alleging that politicians maligned the Mumbai Police. He, however, did not take any name. He pointed out that the Mumbai Police had investigated the case in all fairness. “Nobody is above law. With the Supreme Court giving its judgement, it is not right to make a political comment,” said Raut.

To a question whether the apex court’s order was a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Raut said such things do happen in legal battles. On the allegations against Shiv sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray in the case, Raut said, "There are no allegations."

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court and we will provide whatever cooperation is needed by the CBI. It is a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation.”

On the other hand, Fadnavis said the MVA government will have to introspect the manner in which it handled the SSR death case.

In a tweet he said, ‘’A decision that boosts confidence in the judiciary! The Government of Maharashtra needs to reflect on the handling of this case. Sushant Singh Rajput case and his fans expect justice! #CBI#SupremeCourt.’’ He further stated that it was a “public sentiment” that the probe in actor SSR death be conducted by the CBI even though he believes in the capability of the Maharashtra Police.