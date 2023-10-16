'Raut Had Leaked Thackeray's Plan To Join Hands With BJP To MVA Leaders': Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai: In a new sensational expose, education minister Deepak Kesarkar has indicated that It was Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who leaked the information related to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's plans to go along with the BJP and leave the MVA with the Congress and the NCP.

When he was Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi once along with DCM Ajit Pawar and former CM Ashok Chavan. He then also had a long one-on-one session with the PM. He was planning to leave the MVA after that. But, the news was leaked to the MVA leaders and the plan fizzled out. Last week NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare had spoken about it. Today Kesarkar also mentioned it while speaking to media and blamed Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Raut for that.

"I was mediating the then CM Thackeray's meeting with PM Modi and the plan after that. Thackeray had asked for a fortnight to leave the MVA. But, there was a villain, of which we didn't know of. Tatkare recently spoke about it. He said that without consulting Thackeray Raut told this to Sharad Pawar. This means Raut played a major role in Shiv Sena not joining hands with the BJP again," Kesarkar told media at Pune.

Kesarkar slams Thackeray over criticizing BJP for welcoming Pakistan cricket team at Motera stadium

Kesarkar also blamed Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP for welcoming the Pakistan cricket team at Motera stadium on Sunday. "He has no right to speak about Pakistan. He has no right even to talk about Hindutva. He has left Hindutva. He fears Rahul Gandhi, but also Stalin's son. That is why he has no right to make any comment on this. Thackeray should stop criticizing Modi. Modi has earned name and fame in the world on the basis of his work," Kesarkar said.

