Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Aims To Bridge Ideological Differences With Socialists For The Sake Of Democracy

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the old differences with the socialists were mainly ideological which can be resolved for the sake of democracy.

"We had ideological differences, even though our objective was the same. The differences can be resolved when we sit and talk," Thackeray said.

Addressing a gathering of 21 political parties that believe in socialist ideology, Thackeray recalled that despite differences, his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and socialist leaders had come together for the common cause of a Samyukta (united) Maharashtra. The movement achieved its goal when Maharashtra was created as a Marathi linguistic state in 1960 with Mumbai as its capital.

'Cadres are very important'

Recalling how George Fernandes had managed to defeat Congress stalwart SK Patil in the 1960s, Thackeray said that the trade union leader instilled confidence in people that Patil, a strong leader from Mumbai supported by industrialists, can be defeated.

"It can still happen if we remain united for democracy. Cadres are very important and if we have a strong cadre, there is no need to fear," Thackeray said adding that, Shiv Sena founded in 1966, and the Socialist parties, had a long history of differences, but they came together on issues like Samyukta Maharashtra.

"Socialists also played an important role in the movement against the Emergency. Despite differences, Acharya Atre, SA Dange and (Bal) Thackeray were on the same page during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he added.

BJP wants to move forward by 'ruining' others

Lashing out at the BJP, Thackeray said that the BJP joined hands with Shiv Sena (undivided) after the Assembly by-elections in 1987, which showed that elections could be won by consolidating Hindu votes. He alleged that the BJP wants to move forward by "ruining" others and at the moment it does not want anyone.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "At this moment, I have nothing to give you because I am left with nothing. When you shake hands with someone who cannot give you anything, that is true friendship."

He also accused the BJP of dividing those parties and alliances which are performing well. He said, "If the BJP can shower flowers on Pakistani cricketers at the Narendra Modi stadium, I can talk to socialist parties too. Many of them may be Muslims but they are nationalists who want to protect the country's democracy."

Thackeray blames Jan Sangh of dividing Janata Party

Thackeray also blamed BJP’s precursor Jan Sangh of having played an important role in dividing the Janata Party over the issue of dual membership.

Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the India Bloc, is trying to reposition itself for the 2024 elections in the wake of the split within the party last year. After the split, the Thackeray-led faction joined hands with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade, apart from the other INDIA block parties, as part of its social engineering plan. The Shiv Sena, which had always positioned itself as the protector of Marathi manoos and later the Hindutva, had a common cause with socialist parties on many issues in the 1960s and 70s.